Algorand (ALGO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.43 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $44.48 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00053570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00018940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,157,218,616 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

