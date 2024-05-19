Ankr Achieves Market Capitalization of $431.31 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $431.31 million and approximately $15.73 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010634 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,419.68 or 0.99956614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011835 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006452 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00089518 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04529823 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $13,144,677.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.