Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25-7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.830-2.190 EPS.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $212.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $219.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.13.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

