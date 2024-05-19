ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Tops $33.42 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $33.42 million and $2.63 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010687 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001401 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,712.82 or 1.00086218 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011796 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04953986 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,610,941.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.