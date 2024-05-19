BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $6,788,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,140,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, NDVR Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.6 %

MCK traded up $8.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $564.52. 575,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.56. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $373.28 and a 1-year high of $566.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

