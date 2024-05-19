BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $16.52 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001378 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000851 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001205 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001245 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000123 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $16,130,675.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.