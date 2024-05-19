BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $16.52 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001378 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001185 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000851 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000789 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002650 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001205 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001245 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.