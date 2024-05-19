Blankinship & Foster LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 680.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,233 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,267,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,531. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.06.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

