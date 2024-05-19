Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blankinship & Foster LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.3% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,290 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,219,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,520,112. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $81.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

