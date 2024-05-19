Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. 172,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,570. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.92. Boston Omaha has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $21.58.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.