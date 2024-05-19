Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 113 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brady Family Wealth LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 3,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.6 %

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

COP traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.71. 4,450,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,062,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

