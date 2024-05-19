Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 178,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 74,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. 15,787,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,696,859. The company has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a PEG ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

