BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL) Insider Acquires A$12,600.00 in Stock

BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.30 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,600.00 ($8,344.37).

Mark Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Mark Robinson acquired 4,979 shares of BSP Financial Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.21 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of A$30,934.53 ($20,486.44).

On Monday, May 6th, Mark Robinson bought 1,100 shares of BSP Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.95 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,545.00 ($4,334.44).

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 5.02%. BSP Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.08%.

BSP Financial Group Limited provides commercial banking and finance services to individual and corporate customers in Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Fiji, the Cook Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Cambodia, and Laos. The company's products and services include transaction, saving, solicitor's trust, foreign currency, and business cheque accounts, as well as term deposits; personal, home, personal asset, student, bridging, tailored business, commercial and residential property investment, construction development, and seasonal finance loans; debit and credit cards; SME business loans; overdraft, asset financing, insurance premium funding, prioritized loan processing, safety deposit box, and electronic and mobile banking services; and online business banking services.

