Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Increased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $56,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,298 shares of company stock worth $33,247,394 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.81. 895,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $203.13 and a one year high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.52 and its 200 day moving average is $286.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.