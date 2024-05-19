Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,775,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,325,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 2.53.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

