Chia (XCH) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

Chia (XCH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Chia has a total market capitalization of $305.19 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chia has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Chia coin can now be purchased for about $29.67 or 0.00044701 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chia

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 31,286,435 coins and its circulating supply is 10,286,435 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars.

