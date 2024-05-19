Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys 408,232 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,232 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RQI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 348,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

