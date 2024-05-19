Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,684,899,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,165,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,997,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $789,762,000 after acquiring an additional 429,000 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 39.6% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,139,000 after acquiring an additional 370,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.38. 2,454,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.14 and its 200-day moving average is $283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

