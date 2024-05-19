Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $20.74 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,104,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,142,504. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.57. The firm has a market cap of $471.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

