Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 65,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,799,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.21. 2,739,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,366. The company has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

