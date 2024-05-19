Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 19,800 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 26.6% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.64. 26,106,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,219,300. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

