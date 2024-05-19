Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 29,600 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,501,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.60. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $107.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

