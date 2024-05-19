Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.47. The stock had a trading volume of 65,944,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,430,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.46. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $265.83 billion, a PE ratio of 241.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.