Crake Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 225,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $20,315,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,355,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,074. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54. The company has a market capitalization of $188.23 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

