Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

MO traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $46.08. 9,243,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,468,400. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

