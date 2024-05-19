Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 157,297 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 6.3% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VMBS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 797,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,697. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $46.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.