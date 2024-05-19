Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 779,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,101. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

