Creditcoin Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $237.60 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001061 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001869 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 337,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

