Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Crescent Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crescent Energy to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $657.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.12 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Crescent Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including Eagle Ford and Uinta basins. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.