Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Trading Up 19% This Week

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and $317,973.20 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dejitaru Tsuka

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.01394427 USD and is down -14.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $340,943.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

