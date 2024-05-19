Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,460 shares during the quarter. Docebo accounts for about 2.4% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $29,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Docebo by 56.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Docebo by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

DCBO stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 71,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.36 and a beta of 1.64. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $56.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.94.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCBO. TheStreet raised shares of Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

