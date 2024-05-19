eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in eBay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 827,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in eBay by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 91,094 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 2.3 %

EBAY traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,607,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,551. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

