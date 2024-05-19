ELIS Price Down 15.7% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $232.05 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010634 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,419.68 or 0.99956614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011835 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006452 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04041581 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $234.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

