Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.349 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

ENI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. ENI has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Shares of E opened at $32.68 on Friday. ENI has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that ENI will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on E shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

