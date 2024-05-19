EOS Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $887.00 million and $84.07 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000852 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001203 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001234 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,126,395,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,126,400,389 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

