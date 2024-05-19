Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Flowers Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $28.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

