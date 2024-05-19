General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of General Mills worth $101,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,765 shares of company stock worth $745,822. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.24. 2,752,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.29. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $89.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

