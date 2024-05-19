Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $494,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

LLY stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $770.00. 1,670,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,174. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $731.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $760.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $686.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

