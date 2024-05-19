Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,592 shares. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.