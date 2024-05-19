Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.470-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.0 million-$589.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.5 million. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.500 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of GLOB opened at $167.75 on Friday. Globant has a 52-week low of $148.23 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

