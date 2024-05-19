Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.405-2.440 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.500 EPS.

Globant Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of GLOB opened at $167.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a twelve month low of $148.23 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day moving average of $211.88.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $279.00 target price (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.00.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

