Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.405-2.440 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.500 EPS.
Globant Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of GLOB opened at $167.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a twelve month low of $148.23 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day moving average of $211.88.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.
