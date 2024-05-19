Hermez Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,020.64 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.07 or 0.00006151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $148.65 million and $8,020.64 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.08528566 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,893.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

