Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 92,150 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 92,150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,150 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 222,340 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 74.9% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 90,355 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 57,758 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HY. StockNews.com cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HY stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.12. 63,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,280. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

