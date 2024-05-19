Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 290,700 Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 290,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Innoviva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Innoviva by 11.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 119,140.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Innoviva by 10.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 393,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 36,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of INVA stock remained flat at $15.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 409,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,979. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $997.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 58.21%. The business had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVA

About Innoviva

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.