Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Stantec makes up approximately 1.6% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $20,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,151,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,279,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,499,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 17.9% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.74. The stock had a trading volume of 125,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,041. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

