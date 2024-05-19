Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,870 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,893,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 135.53%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

