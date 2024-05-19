Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PETQ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. 258,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,562. The company has a market capitalization of $587.74 million, a P/E ratio of 90.77 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $219.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.70 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PETQ. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ

