Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter worth $62,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Oscar Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 35.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Oscar Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OSCR stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $22.52. 1,945,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,121. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

