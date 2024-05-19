Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 1.0% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 173,801 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after acquiring an additional 633,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 563,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 95,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 930,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,274. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.6634 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.75%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

