Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $26.77 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $26,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.79. 1,492,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $106.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.0207 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.