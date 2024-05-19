Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of HealthStream worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 90.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 354,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 168,497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in HealthStream by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 99,913 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth $1,449,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 635,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSTM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Stock Up 0.2 %

HSTM traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,593. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $832.66 million, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $340,679.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,320 over the last three months. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

